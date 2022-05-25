NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 not today, beware of fake notice

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education will not announce HSLC and HSSLC results on May 25. A notification in circulation that claims results will be available Wednesday afternoon is fake.

When announced, results will be available on board websites, nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.

The board will send provisional results to schools along with mark sheets and pass certificates.

Here are the steps to check NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC result 2022 when it is available on the board websites.

How to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022

Go to the board website.

On the homepage, links for HSLC and HSSLC results will be available.

Click on the link. Enter the required login details.

Submit and view your result.

Take a printout of the result page for future reference.