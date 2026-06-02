NEET MDS 2026 Result Live: NBEMS NEET MDS results releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know how to download scorecards

NEET MDS 2026 Result Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will release NEET MDS 2026 Result on June 2, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. ...Read More

The NEET MDS exam was held on May 2, 2026. The exam comprised 240 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The time allotted was 3 hours.

The question paper was divided into two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions with 75 minutes allotted, while Part B consisted of 140 questions with 105 minutes allotted.

For each correct response, candidates will get 4 marks, and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted.

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