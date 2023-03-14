NEET PG 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in, get link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). Candidates can check the result through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check the result

The examination was conducted on March 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. This year around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.

NEET PG 2023 result: How to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 result link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON