NEET PG 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in, get link here
Published on Mar 14, 2023 07:37 PM IST
NEET PG 2023 result released at natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). Candidates can check the result through the official website at natboard.edu.in.
Direct link to check the result
The examination was conducted on March 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. This year around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.
NEET PG 2023 result: How to check
Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
Click on NEET PG 2023 result link
Key in your login credentials and log in
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
