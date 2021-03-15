NIOS 10th, 12th results for Jan-Feb 2021 exams declared, here's direct link
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared the results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses. The NIOS secondary and senior Secondary examinations were held in January/February 2021.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Public exam results by visiting the official results website at results.nios.ac.in. Students will need their enrollment number to check their results.
Here is direct link to check NIOS 10th, 12th Public exam result
Steps To Check NIOS result:
Visit the official results website of NIOS at result.nios.ac.in
Click on NIOS Public exam results
Key in your NIOS enrollment number and enter Captcha code and submit
Results will be displayed on the screen
NIOS has announced about the declaration of results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses on its verified twitter handle.