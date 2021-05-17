Home / Education / Exam Results / NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result declared for February 2021 exam, 85% pass
NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result declared for February 2021 exam, 85% pass

National Institute of Open Schooling (NISO) has declared the result of the Asha Certificate programme exam.
NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result 2021: Candidates can check their result on the official website of NISO at https://voc.nios.ac.in.(File)

National Institute of Open Schooling (NISO) on Monday, May 17 declared the result of the Asha Certificate programme exam. The examination was held in the month of February. Candidates can check their result on the official website of NISO at https://voc.nios.ac.in

This time pass percentage is 85%, however, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded a 100% pass result.

The official Twitter handle of NIOS announced on Monday, “Under the leadership of Chairperson, NIOS has declared today the result of the ASHA Certificate Program Exam held in February 2021, which is available on https://voc.nios.ac.in; This time pass percentage is 85%, however Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded 100% pass result”

