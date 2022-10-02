NTA announces ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 result, how to check scores on icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for admission to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) approved institutions can view their scores on icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check their scores using application number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below to download it.

ICAR AIEEA UG result link

How to check ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 result

Go to icar.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. Find and click on the link for AIEEA UG result 2022. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit and download scorecard. Save the scorecard for future use.

Ahead of ICAR AIEEA result, NTA had published question papers, responses and answer key of the entrance examination.

Candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key by paying a fee of ₹200 per question. The final version of the answer key is awaited.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the top body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country.

AIEEA is the national-level entrance test for held for admission to 15% seats in bachelor degree programme in Agriculture and allied courses at agricultural universities across the country, 100% seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi, IARI New Delhi & DR. RPCAU PUSA.

ICAR AIEEA UG result is also used for awarding national talent scholarship in agriculture and allied courses, except for veterinary science.