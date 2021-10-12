OU declares BSc, BCom, BBA, BA 1st sem, MBA (eve), BE 8th Sem (makeup) results

Osmania University Results 2021: Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday, October 12 declared the results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc first semester Aug-Sept 2021 results on its official website. The results for MBA (Evening) Aug/Sept-2021 and BE (CBCS) VIII SEM (MAKEUP) JULY-2021 have also been announced.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results at osmania.ac.in.

The varsity conducted the above examinations in August/September 2021.

Direct link to check results for these courses:

B.Sc (CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results

B.Com (CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results

BBA(CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results

BA(CBCS) I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021 Results 12-10-2021

MBA (Evening) Aug/Sept-2021 Results 12-10-2021

BE (CBCS) VIII SEM (MAKEUP) JULY-2021 RESULTS

How to check Osmania University UG result 2021:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the examination results

Select the course

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials to login

The OU UG result 2021 for the desired course will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout.