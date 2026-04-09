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PUC-2 pass percentage stands at 81.58 per cent in Karnataka

PUC-2 pass percentage stands at 81.58 per cent in Karnataka

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Students across Karnataka scored high marks in the PUC-2 Examination-1 for 2026, to which the results were announced on Thursday. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.58 per cent.

PUC-2 pass percentage stands at 81.58 per cent in Karnataka

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the combination-wise list of toppers for various streams.

The Pre-University College-2 Exam-1 was conducted from February 28 to March 17 at 1,217 Examination Centers across the state.

A total of 6,94,545 students appeared for the examination this year, of whom 5,66,608 cleared it.

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 88.70 per cent compared to 83.65 per cent among boys.

Among college categories, residential PU colleges topped with 93.99 per cent results, followed by unaided colleges at 90.73 per cent, aided colleges at 78.72 per cent, and government colleges trailing at 57.11 per cent.

In terms of categories, General and 3A segments recorded the highest pass percentages at 92.69 per cent and 92.22 per cent respectively, while SC and ST categories also saw marked improvement over the previous year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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