Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 releasing today, here’s how to check

Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will declare Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 on November 1, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the result through the official site of Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in. Live Updates: Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Live

The examination was conducted on October 8, 2022 in single shift- 2 pm to 5 pm. The result date and time was confirmed by Rajasthan, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla on his official Twitter account. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Click on Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla has informed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre D.El.Ed.

