Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 Live: Pre DElEd results today on panjiyakpredeled.in
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:32 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce DElEd entrance exam or BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022 today, November 1. Rajasthan pre DElEd result will be available on panjiyakpredeled.in in the after noon.

This year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla has informed. The minister has confirmed the result date and time on social media.

The exact time for declaration of Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result has not been confirmed. Once declared, candidates can find the direct link to view scorecards here. They are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 01, 2022 12:32 PM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC pre deled result: Update on result time 

    The exact time for declaration of Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result has not been confirmed. Once declared, candidates can find the direct link to view scorecards here.

  • Nov 01, 2022 12:21 PM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC pre deled result 2022: Where to check 

    panjiyakpredeled.in

  • Nov 01, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    How to check BSTC  result 2022

    1. Go to panjiyakpredeled.in. 
    2. On the home page, click on the link to check BSTC pre DElEd result.
    3. Enter your login details. 
    4. Submit and check result. 
  • Nov 01, 2022 11:23 AM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022: Around 6 lakh candidates

    As informed by Education Minister BD Kalla, this year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan.

  • Nov 01, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    Where to check Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022

    The official website to check Rajasthan pre DElEd result is panjiyakpredeled.in.

  • Nov 01, 2022 11:04 AM IST

    Rajasthan pre DElEd result time

    Rajastha pre DElEd result will be announced in the afternoon. The exact time for result declaration has not been informed. 

  • Nov 01, 2022 10:53 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result 2022 today

    Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam result will be declared today, November 1, School Education Minister BD Kalla has confirmed. 

rajasthan exam result.

