Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: How to check on police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police will release Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 in due course of time. The result date has not been announced by the Department yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination was conducted on May 16, 2022 and the answer key was released on July 5, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till July 7, 2022. Candidates who want to check the result when released can follow these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4588 vacancies of Constable in Rajasthan Police. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Rajasthan Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}