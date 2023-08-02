RBI mark sheet and cut-off list for Grade B Phase I exam 2023 out at rbi.org.in, get link here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results and the cut-off for the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023 today, August 2. Candidates who took the Grade B Phase I exam can download their scorecards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI mark sheet and cut-off list for Grade B Phase I exam 2023 out at rbi.org.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RBI Garde- B( General) DR-PY-2023 phase-I examination was conducted on July 9 and July 13, 2023. The Phase-II online examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) - PY 2023 will be conducted on July 30, 2023.

RBI Phase I cutoff and marks sheet 2023 released: Know how to download

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the “Results”

Next, click on the ‘RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet’ link

Log in using your roll number and date of birth

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.