RBI mark sheet and cut-off list for Grade B Phase I exam 2023 out at rbi.org.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 08:30 PM IST

RBI releases results and cut-off for Grade B Phase I exam 2023. Candidates can download scorecards from official website.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results and the cut-off for the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023 today, August 2. Candidates who took the Grade B Phase I exam can download their scorecards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Garde- B( General) DR-PY-2023 phase-I examination was conducted on July 9 and July 13, 2023. The Phase-II online examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) - PY 2023 will be conducted on July 30, 2023.

Direct link to check the RBI marks sheet and cutoff

RBI Phase I cutoff and marks sheet 2023 released: Know how to download

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the “Results”

Next, click on the ‘RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet’ link

Log in using your roll number and date of birth

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
rbi reserve bank of india
