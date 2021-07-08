Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out
exam results

RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the office attendant post. The list of all such candidates is available on the official website of the RBI.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST
RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out(REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the office attendant post. The list of all such candidates is available on the official website of the RBI. Candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the exam held on April 9 and 10.

RBI Office Attendant List

"This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test, identity verification through photograph capturing, being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria and relieving letter from the previous employer (if any)," it has informed candidates.

Shortlisted candidates have been asked to take a printout of the relevant proformae, duly complete them and send along with self-attested copies of certificates and speed post it to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department of the respective regional offices on or before July 22.

RBI office attendant recruitment 2021: Know how to check result

Go to the official website of the RBI or else directly go to https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Click on the Recruitment of Office Attendants 2020 – Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates

Download the file having the list of shortlisted candidates

Check your roll number

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rbi board
TRENDING NEWS

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?

Nagpur Police posts advisory with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa twist

Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP