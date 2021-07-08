RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the office attendant post. The list of all such candidates is available on the official website of the RBI. Candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the exam held on April 9 and 10.

RBI Office Attendant List

"This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test, identity verification through photograph capturing, being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria and relieving letter from the previous employer (if any)," it has informed candidates.

Shortlisted candidates have been asked to take a printout of the relevant proformae, duly complete them and send along with self-attested copies of certificates and speed post it to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department of the respective regional offices on or before July 22.

RBI office attendant recruitment 2021: Know how to check result

Go to the official website of the RBI or else directly go to https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Click on the Recruitment of Office Attendants 2020 – Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates

Download the file having the list of shortlisted candidates

Check your roll number