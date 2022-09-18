Home / Education / Exam Results / REET Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on BSER REET 2022 results
Live

REET Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on BSER REET 2022 results

exam results
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 02:02 PM IST

REET Result 2022 Live: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) REET 2022 result awaited.

BSER REET results 2022 expected soon at reetbser2022.in
BSER REET results 2022 expected soon at reetbser2022.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 result is awaited. Once released, the result will be available on the official website at www.reetbser2022.in. The REET 2022 test was conducted nationwide by BSER on July 23–24, 2022. 

The preliminary answer key was released on August 19, 2022, and the objection period ended on August 25, 2022. The examination had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 18, 2022 02:02 PM IST

    REET 2022: Result will be available on reetbser2022.in

    Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in, once its out.

  • Sep 18, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    REET 2022 results: How to check REET 2022 result

    Go to the official site of REET, reetbser2022.in.

    Click on REET 2022 Result link on the home page.

    Enter your login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check result and download the page.

  • Sep 18, 2022 12:54 PM IST

    REET 2022: Answer key was released on Aug 18

    Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer released REET answer key on August 18.

  • Sep 18, 2022 12:51 PM IST

    REET BSER 2022: Examination was held in July

    REET 2022 was held last month, on July 23 and 24, 2022 at exam centres across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result

REET Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on BSER REET 2022 results

exam results
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 02:02 PM IST

REET Result 2022 Live: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) REET 2022 result awaited.

BSER REET results 2022 expected soon at reetbser2022.in(HT File)
BSER REET results 2022 expected soon at reetbser2022.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 released, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Sep 17, 2022 07:47 PM IST

TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 has been released. Candidates check the result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 released, here’s direct link to check
TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 released, here’s direct link to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UPSC CAPF Result 2022 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link to check result

exam results
Published on Sep 17, 2022 08:08 AM IST

UPSC CAPF Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the result through the direct link given below.

UPSC CAPF Result 2022 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link to check result
UPSC CAPF Result 2022 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link to check result
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Jamia Millia Islamia to adopt CUET for 10 undergraduate courses

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 04:48 PM IST

The decision was also communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA)

With the declaration of CUET results, students will have to wait for the university’s merit list now. (File image)
With the declaration of CUET results, students will have to wait for the university’s merit list now. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

CUET UG 2022: Students displeased over wrong answer keys, technical glitches

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 02:58 PM IST

Aryaa Singh, a candidate from Uttar Pradesh who wishes to join Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to pursue law, said the central testing agency downgraded her score in the name of ‘normalisation’

Candidates claimed their scores were calculated based on wrong answer keys. (File image)
Candidates claimed their scores were calculated based on wrong answer keys. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

NEET SS result out at natboard.edu.in, download result here

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 02:53 PM IST

NEET SS Results 2022 declared at natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS result out at natboard.edu.in
NEET SS result out at natboard.edu.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:46 PM IST

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing on September 16.

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)
AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

St Stephen’s College admission: What changes after CUET-UG results amid HC order

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:29 PM IST

According to the prevailing policy, 50% of seats in minority colleges are reserved for students belonging to the community which runs the institution

DU and St Stephen’s College are at loggerheads over the admission policy. (HT Photo | Sylvester Tamang)
DU and St Stephen’s College are at loggerheads over the admission policy. (HT Photo | Sylvester Tamang)
BySadia Akhtar
Close Story

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:10 PM IST

TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment results will be releasing today.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in(HT file)
TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CUET UG 2022: All you need to know about the exam format, history & concerns

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:38 AM IST

The union government had in March announced that it would conduct CUET-UG, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, and made its score a mandatory yardstick for all central universities

The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30. (File image)
The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30. (File image)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Close Story

CUET results: Social media users question delay

exam results
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 11:12 AM IST

Many complained about multiple wrong answers in the provisional answer keys and the Common University Entrance Test fee

Candidates coming out of a centre after taking CUET. (HT PHOTO)
Candidates coming out of a centre after taking CUET. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

CUET UG Result: Over 20,000 students score 100 percentile; maximum in English

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:05 AM IST

According to NTA, as many as 8,236 students have scored 100percentile in English, 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology and 1,188 in Economics

The results indicate that cut-offs for college admissions will go high in all these subjects. ((Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo | File image))
The results indicate that cut-offs for college admissions will go high in all these subjects. ((Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo | File image))
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

CUET UG Result 2022: 90 universities participating; maximum rush for DU, BHU

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 10:57 AM IST

According to the NTA data, each candidate has applied for at least five universities and for over 54,000 subject combinations

Around 20,000 students scored 100percentile across 30 subjects. (File image)
Around 20,000 students scored 100percentile across 30 subjects. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

CUET UG Result 2022: Here’s how the National Testing Agency marked students

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 10:45 AM IST

According to NTA, the percentile of each group of students for each shift using the raw marks they have scored is calculated first

The CUET-UG was conducted over a period of six weeks with tests in a given subject held on different days. ((Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT | File image))
The CUET-UG was conducted over a period of six weeks with tests in a given subject held on different days. ((Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT | File image))
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

CUET UG Result 2022: A detailed FAQ on navigating admissions at DU

exam results
Published on Sep 16, 2022 10:25 AM IST

Admissions to all the undergraduate programs in colleges under Delhi University will take place through the Common Seat Allocation System -2022 (COAS 2022) on www.admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates will be required to accept their allocated seats within a specified time period. ((Photo: Deepak Sansta/HT (For representational purposes only)))
Candidates will be required to accept their allocated seats within a specified time period. ((Photo: Deepak Sansta/HT (For representational purposes only)))
BySadia Akhtar
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out