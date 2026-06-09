Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, announced the KCET Result 2026 on Saturday, June 2. Srajan BS has secured Rank 2 in the Karnataka CET exam.

‘Revision Is Key to Success’: KCET 2026 2nd topper Srajan BS shares winning strategy

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Srajan from Deeksha Vedantu, Mahalakshmipuram, has scored 177 marks out of 180. While speaking with HT Digital, Srajan shared his post result declaration reaction, preparation tips, motivation source and his future ambitions. Check his answers here.

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1.What was your first reaction when you saw your result?

Answer: I was quite happy indeed on seeing my marks. My mom was watching the TV and informed me first. All my close relatives were very happy.

2. Can you take us through your preparation journey? When did you start preparing seriously for KCET, and how did you plan your studies?

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{{^usCountry}} Answer: I guess my journey started from 1st PU (11th) itself. Unlike most students, I was a KCET student from the beginning. I only did JEE Mains after October of ’25. After that, my teachers motivated me, so I was also able to do well there with a 6.7k CRL (732 EWS) and in JEE Adv (4630 CRL and 548 EWS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answer: I guess my journey started from 1st PU (11th) itself. Unlike most students, I was a KCET student from the beginning. I only did JEE Mains after October of ’25. After that, my teachers motivated me, so I was also able to do well there with a 6.7k CRL (732 EWS) and in JEE Adv (4630 CRL and 548 EWS). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} I planned my studies with a diary. I wrote down what all I read in a day and I marked the same for 2nd, 5th and 14th day and I revised them accordingly. Revision is key for success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I planned my studies with a diary. I wrote down what all I read in a day and I marked the same for 2nd, 5th and 14th day and I revised them accordingly. Revision is key for success. {{/usCountry}}

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3. What was your daily study routine during the crucial months leading up to the examination?

Answer: 3. Okay, leading up to the exam, I did 2 things mainly: I practiced all the PYQs of the last 10/15 years. PYQs give a great idea of the exam pattern. Secondly, I had a cut-out timetable for finishing the subject’s theory and formula. I would always revise the theory.

4. How did you balance KCET preparation with your Class 12 board examinations and other academic commitments?

Answer: For that my college’s help was key. At Deeksha, they gave me a weekly timetable for 2–3 months. So every Friday there was a PU (Board) test for a few chapters of a given subject, and on Monday a competitive test for the same chapters. Using marks of those exams, I could get to know what I’m weak at and study accordingly.

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5. Which subjects or topics did you find most challenging, and what strategies helped you overcome those difficulties?

Answer: Maths was the most challenging, I feel. It requires accuracy, logic, and memory to solve all the problems. For me, the one thing that helped was PYQs and practice.

6. How important were mock tests, previous years' question papers, and revision in your preparation? How did you analyze your performance after each test?

Answer: I think I had already answered that above. Besides that, when it comes to mocks, the important thing is using it as a tool to experiment with solving techniques and getting a hang of working with OMR/computers (based on the exam).

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7. Did you follow any specific study techniques, time-management methods, or productivity habits that contributed to your success?

Answer: When it comes to time management, I feel I’m not a good person for answering these questions. But my mom would ask my mom to keep an eye on me and check up and ensure that I’m not wasting my time. I’m like any other person and would use YouTube, Discord, but a good thing was that I was not allowed to use mobile phones. I would protest back then, but now I get my parents.

8. There are often moments of stress and self-doubt during competitive exam preparation. How did you stay motivated and maintain your mental well-being?

Answer: 8. I mean that’s a common thing to have for any person. Plus, I’m an underconfident guy. My teachers, especially my principal Meghala ma’am, would support me. She would always say: “Do your best and believe in me (her), I know you’ll do well.”

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9. Who were the key people behind your success—parents, teachers, mentors, or friends—and how did they support you throughout your journey?

Answer: For me personally, it’s impossible to point out a single person, as doing that would be a disservice to others. Advantages of being in a supportive environment indeed! All the teachers were very supportive and would help me out 24/7 (literally).

10. What are your future academic and career goals? Which course and college are you aiming for, and what message would you like to give to future KCET aspirants?

Answer: I still have many options open for now. My choice: I’m divided between electrical and mechanical sector. If I choose electrical, I’ll probably go with NITK ECE or IIT Indore EE. If mechanical, I’ll choose IIT Hyderabad or K Mech.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Papri Chanda ...Read More Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines. Read Less

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