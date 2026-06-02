JEE Advanced Result 2026: Darsh Sikka from ALLEN tops Delhi, secures AIR 10

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, declared the JEE Advanced Result 2026 on June 1. Darsh Sikka is the Delhi-NCR topper, securing an All India Rank of 10. Darsh Sikka

A resident of Delhi, Darsh had appeared for the JEE Mains examination and secured an All India Rank 53 by scoring in the 99.99th percentile. Born to doctor parents, Darsh was a bright student since childhood. He scored 97 per cent in both Class 10 and Class 12.

As per a press statement issued by ALLEN, Darsh explains that strong concepts, consistent practice and proper guidance are the keys to achieving any major goal. He further said that everyone assumed that he would go into the medical field like his parents, but math has always been his favourite subject, and this interest led him to decide to prepare for the JEE.

'I always focused on understanding the subject, not memorising. Regular tests, analysing them, and working on my weaknesses were crucial parts of my preparation", said Daksh.

JEE Advanced 2026: Quartet from Chandigarh makes it top 100

This year, a total of 179694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2026. In this exam, 56880 candidates have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 10107 are female.

A total of 3 students from ALLEN Delhi are in the top 100 list, 17 in the top 500 and 33 in the top 1000 list.

Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone, who topped in the Common Rank List (CRL), is from ALLEN. Shubham scored 330 out of 360 marks.

No social media, negative news helped crack exam: JEE Advance topper Shubham Kumar

Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female candidate with a CRL of77. Arohi obtained 280 out of 360 marks.

The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam consisted of 2 papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande tops in female category- list here

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2026. The final answer key was released on June 1, 2026.