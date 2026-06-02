JEE Advanced 2026: Quartet from Chandigarh makes it top 100

Four students from the tricity have secured spots in the top 100 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, the results of which were declared by IIT Roorkee on Monday. Singhal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, secured AIR 45, having already topped Chandigarh in JEE Main 2026 with AIR 8. (HT File)

Among them, Yajat Shinghal (AIR 21) and Arnav Gandhi (AIR 36) are from Panchkula, while Aarush Singhal (AIR 45) and Aditya Gupta (AIR 81) are from Chandigarh.

Shinghal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has emerged not just the tricity topper, but also the Haryana topper. Originally from Bathinda, Shinghal rented a flat in Chandigarh for his JEE preparations two years ago. He showed his aptitude early on, winning multiple national-level Olympiads since Class 3. He had secured AIR 100 in JEE Main 2026.

Gandhi, also a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, secured AIR 36 after having topped Hisar in JEE Main 2026 with AIR 22. He qualified multiple math olympiads from Classes 10 to 12. Arnav’s strategy centred on conceptual clarity and rigorous mock test analysis.

Singhal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, secured AIR 45, having already topped Chandigarh in JEE Main 2026 with AIR 8. He studied six to eight hours daily in focused, shorter bursts rather than marathon sessions.

Gupta of Sri Chaitanya Techno School rounded off a strong tricity showing with AIR 81 and a score of 278 out of 360. He has an impressive record at national-level Olympiads and had earlier grabbed attention by emerging as the tricity topper in the first round of JEE Main 2026 with a 99.99 percentile. He studied nearly 12.5 hours daily and says reducing mistakes through constant error analysis was central to his preparation.