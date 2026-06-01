JEE Advanced Result 2026: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande tops in female category- list here

This year, a total of 179694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2026. In this exam, 56880 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 10107 are female candidates.

Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the Common Rank List (CRL). Shubham scored 330 out of 360 marks. Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 77. Arohi obtained 280 out of 360 marks.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has declared the JEE Advanced Result 2026. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced results link is available to the candidates on the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Top 10 candidates list The list of top 10 candidates in Common Rank List are given here.

Rank 1: Shubham Kumar scored 330 marks

Rank 2: Kabeer Chhillar scored 329 marks

Rank 3: Jatin Chahar scored 319 marks

Rank 4: Mohit Shekhar Shukla scored 319 marks

Rank 5: Kuchi Sandeep scored 318 marks

Rank 6: B Jayakrishna Srinivas scored 314 marks

Rank 7: Arnav Gautam scored 314 marks

Rank 8: Kanishk Jain scored 313 marks

Rank 9: Medisetti Naga Saharsha scored 312 marks

Rank 10: Darsh Sikka scored 311 marks

The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam consisted of 2 papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2026. The final answer key was released on June 1, 2026.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard

JEE Advanced Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the result page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 [JEE (Advanced) 2026] is conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2026 (JAB 2026). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2026-27. The decisions of JAB 2026 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2026-27.