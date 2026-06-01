The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has declared the JEE Advanced Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 exam can check the results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard

The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam comprised of 2 papers- Paper 1 and 2.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2026. The final answer key was released on June 1, 2026.

A total of 187389 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 179694 candidates appeared in both papers. 56880 candidates have qualified the exam, out of which 46773 are male candidates, and 10107 are female candidates.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced Result 2026

JEE Advanced Result 2026: How to download scorecard To download the scorecard, candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the result page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 [JEE (Advanced) 2026] is conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2026 (JAB 2026). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2026-27. The decisions of JAB 2026 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2026-27.