RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check roll numbers

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Pre Examination 2023 can check their results through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Steps to check roll numbers

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check the results, all appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted by the Commission on October 1, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. The answer key was released on October 2 and the objection window closed on October 4, 2023. The final answer key released on October 20, 2023.

All the qualified candidates will have to appear for the main examination. The details of the same will be shared by RPSC soon on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}