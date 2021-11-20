Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
exam results

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(File Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021. The Commission has also released the cut off marks for Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 (TSP & NON TSP). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The prelims examination was conducted on October 27, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps to check the result and cut off marks. 

Direct link to check result here 

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For male posts, the cut off marks is 84.72 percent, for female posts the cut off marks is 79.63 percent. 

RELATED STORIES

The result of two candidates have been withheld as per Court’s order. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in exam result.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP