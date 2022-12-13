Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB Group D CBT result date 2022: RRB Group D CBT results to be out on Dec 24

Published on Dec 13, 2022 08:33 PM IST

RRB Group D CBT result releasing on December 24.

RRB Group D CBT result date 2022: RRB Group D CBT results to be out on Dec 24(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

The Railway Recruitment Board Group D CBT result will be released on December 24. Once released the RRB Group D CBT result will be available on the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB Group D CBT-based examination was conducted in multiple phases from August 17 to October 11.

“The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notice will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites”, reads the official website.

Notification here

RRB Group D CBT result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Check and take printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC for the latest updates on the recruitment process.

