The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Group D Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer-based test can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB Group D Result 2026 declared, check region-wise results here(Rajkumar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The written test was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026, by RRBs for various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN No. 08/2024. Candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers (16 digits), arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) horizontally, have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The computer-based test consisted of 100 questions, out of which 25 were from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 from General Awareness and current affairs.

The provisional answer key was released on February 18, and the objection window was closed on February 23, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising an objection was ₹50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score and Normalized Marks by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs, duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format. The link will be made live from July 1 to July 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score and Normalized Marks by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs, duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format. The link will be made live from July 1 to July 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} RRB Group D result 2026 for RRB Ahmedabad RRB Group D Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RRB Group D result 2026 for RRB Ahmedabad RRB Group D Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on the RRB Group D Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on the RRB Group D Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON