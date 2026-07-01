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RRB Group D Result 2026 declared, check region-wise results here

RRB Group D Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check region wise results is given here. 

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 01:37 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Group D Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer-based test can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB Group D Result 2026 declared, check region-wise results here(Rajkumar)

The written test was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026, by RRBs for various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN No. 08/2024. Candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers (16 digits), arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) horizontally, have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The computer-based test consisted of 100 questions, out of which 25 were from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 from General Awareness and current affairs.

The provisional answer key was released on February 18, and the objection window was closed on February 23, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising an objection was 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

 
railway recruitment board rrb rrb group d result
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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