RRB Group D Results 2022 Live: RRB Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Ajmer results out

RRB Group D Results 2022 Live: Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Group D Result 2022 for various regions. Candidates can check the results through the direct links available on the regional RRB websites including rrbsecunderabad.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in.

The results have been announced for Ranchi, Kolkata, Patna, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Allahabad and some others.

Those candidates who have appeared for the examination and have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test. The date and venue of the PET exam will be available to candidates in due course of time.

All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth from December 27 to January 1, 2023. Latest updates on results, PET exam dates and other details below.