Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB NTPC Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scores
exam results

RRB NTPC Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scores

RRB NTPC Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given below. 
RRB NTPC Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 09:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Boards has declared RRB NTPC Result 2021 on January 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 examination can check their results on the official site of regional RRBs. The examination was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 across the country at various exam centres. 

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through the direct link of regional websites given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Ajmer&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Bangalore&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Bhubaneswar&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Bilaspur&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Siliguri&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Secunderabad&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Patna&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Muzaffarpur&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Guwahati&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for RRB Kolkata&lt;/strong&gt; 

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP