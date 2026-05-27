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RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 declared, direct link to check roll numbers and cut off marks here

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check the roll numbers and cut off marks is given here. 

Published on: May 27, 2026 10:13 am IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the computer-based test 2 can check their results and cut-off marks on the official websites of the regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 declared, direct link to check roll numbers and cut off marks here

The computer-based test was conducted on December 20, 2025. Based on the performance of CBT 2, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed (in ascending order and not in merit-wise) herein under have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination.

Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/ through the website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time, along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Direct link to check results 

Direct link to check cut offs

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: How to check

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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