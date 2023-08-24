RSOS class 10 and 12 open school results 2023 releasing today at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to release the RSOS class 10 and 12 results today, August 24. Once released, the Rajasthan State Open School 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in and educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan SOS results are likely to be released at 2:30 p.m.

Direct link to check RSOS class 10th and 12th results( Link will be active soon)

RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2023 to be Declared Today at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in(HT file)

As per Live Hindustan, the Rajasthan SOS class 10th and 12th results will be announced on Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla. According to Live Hindustan, a total of 56,533 students registered for the Rajasthan open school class 10 exams out of which 43,584 students appeared while 66,266 students registered for the class 12 exams out of which 55121 students appeared.

RSOS class 10th and 12th result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in or educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the RSOS class 10th and 12th result link

Key in your login details

Your RSOS class 10th and 12th result link will be available on the screen

Check the result and take print for future reference.