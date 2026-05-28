Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the RSSB Mains Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the upper primary school teacher post and the primary school teacher posts can check the results on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Mains Result 2026 declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The Board has released the main results subject-wise. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

Direct link to check RSSB Mains Result 2026

RSSB Mains Result 2026: How to check

1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSSB Mains Result 2026 link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result page.

5. The PDF file will be displayed where the results can be checked.

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{{^usCountry}} 6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The details to be available on scorecard are- candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, exam level, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status, cut-off marks and exam year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The details to be available on scorecard are- candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, exam level, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status, cut-off marks and exam year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The mains examination was held from January 17 to 20, 2026 to fill teacher vacancies for Level 1 (classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) in government schools across Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mains examination was held from January 17 to 20, 2026 to fill teacher vacancies for Level 1 (classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) in government schools across Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Those candidates who have qualified the REET 2026 exam will be considered for the next stage of the recruitment process, including document verification and appointment procedures. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those candidates who have qualified the REET 2026 exam will be considered for the next stage of the recruitment process, including document verification and appointment procedures. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB. {{/usCountry}}

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