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RSSB Mains Result 2026 declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to check here

RSSB Mains Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here. 

Published on: May 28, 2026 08:38 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the RSSB Mains Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the upper primary school teacher post and the primary school teacher posts can check the results on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Mains Result 2026 declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Board has released the main results subject-wise. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

Direct link to check RSSB Mains Result 2026

RSSB Mains Result 2026: How to check

1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSSB Mains Result 2026 link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result page.

5. The PDF file will be displayed where the results can be checked.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / RSSB Mains Result 2026 declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to check here
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