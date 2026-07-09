The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the Patwari Result 2026 for the recruitment of 3,705 vacancies. Along with the result, the board has released the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks on its official website. The result has been announced after the completion of the written examination and evaluation process, bringing clarity to thousands of candidates who were waiting for the recruitment outcome.

RSSB Patwari Result 2026 declared; merit list and cut-off released for 3,705 Patwari posts, check details here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The merit list has been published in PDF format and includes the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can download the PDF and search for their roll numbers to know whether they have qualified. Separate cut-off marks for different categories have also been released, enabling candidates to compare their performance with the prescribed qualifying marks.

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Candidates whose roll numbers have been included in the merit list will be required to participate in the next stages of recruitment as per the schedule announced by RSSB. They are advised to keep all necessary documents ready well in advance. Educational certificates, identity proof, caste certificates, domicile certificates and other supporting documents should be checked carefully to ensure that all details are correct. Any discrepancy found during document verification may affect the candidature.

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{{^usCountry}} The Patwari recruitment examination is one of the major recruitment drives conducted in Rajasthan and attracts a large number of applicants every year. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 3,705 Patwari posts across the state. With the declaration of the result, the selection process has moved one step closer to the final appointments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Patwari recruitment examination is one of the major recruitment drives conducted in Rajasthan and attracts a large number of applicants every year. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 3,705 Patwari posts across the state. With the declaration of the result, the selection process has moved one step closer to the final appointments. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates who have not been shortlisted this time are advised not to lose confidence. They can review the category-wise cut-off marks to understand the level of competition and identify areas where improvement is required. The experience gained during this recruitment process can also help them prepare better for future examinations conducted by the board.

The board is expected to release further information regarding document verification, appointment procedures and joining instructions in due course. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website and stay updated with all official announcements related to the recruitment process. Keeping track of notifications and completing each stage within the prescribed timeline will help candidates avoid missing any important information.

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Direct link to check result list 1

Direct link to check result list 2

How to Check RSSB Patwari Result 2026

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB).

Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage.

Select the link for "RSSB Patwari Result 2026".

Download and open the merit list PDF.

Use the "Ctrl + F" option on a computer or the search feature on a mobile device.

Enter the roll number and check whether it appears in the merit list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

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Check and download the category-wise cut-off marks.

Keep visiting the official website for updates on document verification and further recruitment stages.