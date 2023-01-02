SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on results at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 soon. Once announced, candidates can check it on the website sbi.co.in or ibps.in.

The Prelims exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre was held on November 12. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country.

In the next stage of the selection process, selected candidates will appear for Main exam and test of specified opted local language. Follow this blog for result link and more.