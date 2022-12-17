SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 Tier 1 examination. Candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination can check the tentative answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their answer key using their Registered Login ID and Password.

The Commission conducted Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 from December 1, 2022, to December 13, 2022, at various locations around the country. Candidates can submit representations to the answer keys from December 17 till December 20. Candidates have to pay ₹100 for per question.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 17.12.2022 (5.00 PM) to 20.12.2022 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 20.12.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances”

Direct link to check the SSC Tier 1 tentative answer key.

SSC 2022 Tier 1 answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Check and raise objections if any.