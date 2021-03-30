Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL 2018 final result to release tomorrow, here’s how to check
SSC CGL 2018 final result to release tomorrow, here’s how to check

SSC CGL 2018 final result will be announced tomorrow, March 31, 2021. Candidates can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. How to check result given here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Even as the state education department has announced the cancellation of the last paper of SSC exam, it now has the challenge of planning for the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions with several challenges coming up due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown.(HT file)

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL 2018 final result on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 final result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Tier I examination was conducted from June 4 to 19, 2019. Those candidates who cleared the exam had to appear for Tier II examination that was conducted from September 11 to 13, 2019 and Tier III examination was conducted on December 29, 2019. The Tier III result was announced on September 30, 2020.

The qualified candidates had to appear for skill test and document verification. Candidates who have appeared for all the process can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

SSC CGL 2018 final result: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2018 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICMAI CMA December Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

UPPSC State Engineering Interview result 2019 declared, check here

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 declared on icai.org, here’s how to check

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL 2018 will fill up a total of 11, 271 posts. The application process was started on May 5 and ended on June 4, 2018.

