SSC CGL 2018: 11, 271 vacancies announced, check full details here

education

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:25 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative list of vacancies for the combined graduate level (CGL) exam 2018. There are a total of 11, 271 vacancies.

SSC has already declared the results of CGL tier 2 exam 2018. The tier- 3 exam will be held on December 29. The exam will be in pen and paper mode. A total of 9598 candidates are qualified to appear for the tier- 3 exam.

Candidates can check the full list of tentative vacancies online at ssc.nic.in.

Click here to check SSC CGL 2018 tentative list of vacancies