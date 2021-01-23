SSC CHSL 2019 final answer key for tier 1 exam released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commision (SSC) on Friday released the final answer key of Convinced Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 tier 1 exam on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam result on January 15. In order to ensure transparency, the commission has released the final answer key based on which the result was prepared.

Candidates can download the question paper, response sheet and final answer key from January 22 till February 21.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper (s) are being uploaded on the website of the Commission on 22.01.2021. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper (s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 22.01.2021 to 21.02.2021," the official notice reads.

How to download SSC CHSL 2019 answer key:

Visit the official website -ssc.nic.in

Click on the final answer key notice on homepage

A notice will open in which you can find a link to login

Key in your roll number and password to login

Your SSC CHSL final answer key will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out