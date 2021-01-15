SSC CHSL Result 2019 for tier 1 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, 44k candidates pass

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam result 2019 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2019 online by logging in using their application number and date of birth.

A total of 44,856 candidates have passed the exam and are eligible to appear for the main exam. SSC has also released the category wise cutoff marks. The cutoff for unreserved category was 159.52.

The individual marks of the candidates will be upload on January 19 and will be available on the website till February 18.

SSC CHSL tier 1 final answer key will be uploaded on January 21.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 descriptive paper will be held on February 14.

SSC had conducted the CHSL Tier 1 exam from March 17 to 19 and between October 12 and 26. Its provisional answer key was released on November 6

How to check SSC CHSL Result 2019:

Visit the official website -ssc.nic.in

Go to Result tab

Click on CHSL tab

You will get a link for CHSL 2019 tier 1 result

Click on the Result link

Your SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.