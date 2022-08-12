Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC GD constable results out at ssc.nic.in, check list of candidates for DME

SSC GD constable results out at ssc.nic.in, check list of candidates for DME

  • SSC on August 12 released the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.
SSC Assam Rifles Constable CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman PET/PST result released(ssc.nic.in)
Staff Selection Commission has released the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2021 on August 12. Candidates can check their result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission announced the results of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination on March 25 .

A total of 2,85,201candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). The PET/ PST of shortlisted candidates was conducted by the CAPFs from May 18 to June 6.

A total of 1,89,550 candidates appeared for the SSC Assam Rifles PET/PST out of which 92,877 qualified the exam. The candidates who passed the PET/PST have been taken into consideration for the detailed medical examination.

List of Female candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

List of Male candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination ( DME) 

List of UR candidates whose category has been changed to UR (un-reserved)

ssc.nic.in ssc
