SSC GD result 2024 awaited on ssc.gov.in, exam was held in February

SSC GD Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the recruitment examination for Constable (General Duty) in in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles posts in February-March this year. The answer key of the test has been released and the result is expected to be announced next. When declared, the candidates can check the SSC GD result on ssc.gov.in. SSC GD result 2024 awaited on ssc.gov.in, (HT File Photo)

The Constable GD examination was conducted in two phases. First, the commission held the test between February 20 and March 7. However, some candidates reported technical glitches during the test, for which a re-examination was conducted on March 30.

The provisional answer key was released along with candidates' responses and an window was given to the candidates to raise objections, if any.

Candidates' responses, along with the SSC GD answer key (provisional), were issued earlier this month.

The results of the examination will be shared next.

This year, the SSC GD recruitment exam is being held for 26,146 vacancies in the following organisations:

BSF: 6174 vacancies

CISF: 11025 vacancies

CRPF: 3337 vacancies

SSB: 635 vacancies

ITBP: 3189 vacancies

AR: 1490 vacancies

SSF: 296 vacancies

Steps to check SSC GD Constable result 2024

Go to the commission's official website at ssc.gov.in. Open the results page. Go to the Constable GD tab. Open the Constable GD result 2024 PDF. Check your result using the roll number.

The candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination will be eligible to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages of the recruitment drive.

More details about the PET, PST, medical exam and document verification rounds will be mentioned in the result notice of the computer examination. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the commission's website on a regular basis to stay updated with all the latest information.