SSC CHSL 2024 from July 1, admit card soon on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) in July and the admit cards will be released in due course of time. Once released, candidates can download the SSC CHSL admit card from the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL 2024 admit card expected soon on ssc.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the revised schedule, the SSC CHSL tier 1 examination (computer-based examination or CBE) will be held on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The exam is being held to fill around 3,712 vacancies of various user departments under the central government.

How to check SSC CHSL admit card 2024?

Go to the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. Click on the admit card tab. Open the tier 1 admit card download link. Key in your login credentials. Check and download the admit card.

On the admit card, candidates will get to know about the exam date and time, exam centre name, reporting time and other important details.

After downloading the hall ticket, they are advised to check and ensure that there is no error in the personal details – name, photo, signature, etc. Any error should be reported to the commission immediately.

The admit card will also contain important instructions for the exam day which the candidates must follow to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

For more details, SSC CHSL aspirants can visit the commission's official website.