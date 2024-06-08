 SSC CHSL 2024 exam dates revised, check new schedule for tier 1 here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
SSC CHSL 2024 exam dates revised, check new schedule for tier 1 here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2024 09:10 AM IST

SSC CHSL 2024: Per the notification released on ssc.gov.in, the dates for the Selection Post Examination, Phase XII, 2024 have also been changed.

SSC CHSL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has announced a partial modification to its previous notification dated April 8 saying the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) tier 1 dates have been revised. Per the notification released on ssc.gov.in, the dates for the Selection Post Examination, Phase XII, 2024 have also been changed.

SSC CHSL 2024 exam dates revised (HT File Photo)
SSC CHSL 2024 exam dates revised (HT File Photo)

The commission said the SSC CHSL tier 1 examination (computer-based examination or CBE) will be held on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

The Selection Post Phase XII exam will take place on June 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26, it added.

“The schedule of ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-I)’ will remain the same i.e. 27th to 29th June, 2024. All the concerned candidates are advised to note the aforesaid schedule and visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates,” the SSC notification reads. Check it here.

This time, approximately 3,712 vacancies will be filled through the SSC CHSL examination.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Ministry of Culture, candidates who passed Class 12 in Science with Mathematics as a subject were eligible to apply.

For DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ in other departments or ministries and all LDC/JSA posts, candidates needed to pass Class 12 from a recognized board or university.

With the exam dates for tier 1 confirmed, the commission is expected to share hall tickets or admit cards next. The SSC CHSL tier 1 admit cards will be hosted on ssc.gov.in before the examination. On admit cards, candidates will get to know the exact date for their examinations along with paper timings, exam centre details and other important instructions.

For further details, SSC CHSL aspirants can visit the commission's official website.

