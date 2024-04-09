 SSC CHSL 2024 notification out for 3712 vacancies, registration begins on ssc.gov.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SSC CHSL 2024 notification out for 3712 vacancies, registration begins on ssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2024 08:47 AM IST

SSC CHSL 2024: This time, approximately 3,712 vacancies will be filled through the examination.

SSC CHSL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification and started the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024). Candidates can check the SSC CHSL tier 1 notification and apply for it on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. This time, approximately 3,712 vacancies will be filled through the examination. The application deadline is May 7. Check the direct link, important dates, eligibility criteria and other details below.

SSC CHSL 2024 notification out for 3712 vacancies on ssc.gov.in
SSC CHSL 2024 notification out for 3712 vacancies on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL notification 2024: Important dates

Application window: April 8 to May 7 (11 pm)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Last date for fee payment: May 8 (11 pm)

Correction window: May 10 to 11 (11 pm).

Tier 1 exam: July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024

Tier 2 exam: To be announced later.

Also read: SSC revises May-June calendar; check new dates of CPO, CHSL, JE exams

The number of vacancies mentioned in the notification is tentative and the exact number will be determined later. “Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in> Candidate’s Corner> Tentative Vacancy) in due course,” the SSC said.

SSC CHSL 2024: Eligibility

Age limit: As on August 1, 2024, the applicant should be between 18-27 years old, meaning they should not be born before August 2, 1997 and not after August 1, 2006. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

Educational qualifications: For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Ministry of Culture, candidates need to pass Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised board or equivalent.

For DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ in other departments or ministries and all LDC/JSA posts, candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognized board or university.

The candidates who have appeared in their Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply if they possess essential qualifications on or before the cut-off date of August 1, 2024.

SSC CHSL 2024: Application fee

The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, check the notification.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL 2024 notification out for 3712 vacancies, registration begins on ssc.gov.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On