SSC CHSL 2024 notification out for 3712 vacancies, registration begins on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification and started the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024). Candidates can check the SSC CHSL tier 1 notification and apply for it on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. This time, approximately 3,712 vacancies will be filled through the examination. The application deadline is May 7. Check the direct link, important dates, eligibility criteria and other details below. SSC CHSL 2024 notification out for 3712 vacancies on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL notification 2024: Important dates

Application window: April 8 to May 7 (11 pm)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Last date for fee payment: May 8 (11 pm)

Correction window: May 10 to 11 (11 pm).

Tier 1 exam: July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024

Tier 2 exam: To be announced later.

Also read: SSC revises May-June calendar; check new dates of CPO, CHSL, JE exams

The number of vacancies mentioned in the notification is tentative and the exact number will be determined later. “Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in> Candidate’s Corner> Tentative Vacancy) in due course,” the SSC said.

SSC CHSL 2024: Eligibility

Age limit: As on August 1, 2024, the applicant should be between 18-27 years old, meaning they should not be born before August 2, 1997 and not after August 1, 2006. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

Educational qualifications: For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Ministry of Culture, candidates need to pass Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised board or equivalent.

For DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ in other departments or ministries and all LDC/JSA posts, candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognized board or university.

The candidates who have appeared in their Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply if they possess essential qualifications on or before the cut-off date of August 1, 2024.

SSC CHSL 2024: Application fee

The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, check the notification.