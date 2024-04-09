 SSC revises May-June calendar; check new dates of CPO, CHSL, JE exams | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SSC revises May-June calendar; check new dates of CPO, CHSL, JE exams

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2024 07:51 AM IST

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: CPO, CHSL, JE and Selection Post Phase XII have been rescheduled in view of the General Elections.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the May-June examination calendar to avoid a clash with the 2024 General Elections. Candidates can download it from ssc.gov.in and check the new exam dates.

SSC revises May-June calendar in view of General Elections (HT File Photo)
SSC revises May-June calendar in view of General Elections (HT File Photo)

Per the revised schedule, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) paper 1 examination will be held on June 5, 6 and 7, 2024. Previously, it was scheduled for June 4, 5 and 6.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Selection Post Phase XII, paper 1 examination will take place on June June 24, 25 and 26 instead of May 6, 7 and 8.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces paper 1 examination, also known as SSC CPO 2024, has been rescheduled to June 27, 28 and 29. It was originally scheduled for June 9, 10 and 13.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024 tier 1) will be conducted on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024, the commission said.

“The schedule published vide Important Notice dated 28.12.2023 stands modified accordingly. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates,” it added.

Check the revised SSC exam calendar here:

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC revises May-June calendar; check new dates of CPO, CHSL, JE exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On