SSC revises May-June calendar; check new dates of CPO, CHSL, JE exams

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the May-June examination calendar to avoid a clash with the 2024 General Elections. Candidates can download it from ssc.gov.in and check the new exam dates. SSC revises May-June calendar in view of General Elections (HT File Photo)

Per the revised schedule, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) paper 1 examination will be held on June 5, 6 and 7, 2024. Previously, it was scheduled for June 4, 5 and 6.

The Selection Post Phase XII, paper 1 examination will take place on June June 24, 25 and 26 instead of May 6, 7 and 8.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces paper 1 examination, also known as SSC CPO 2024, has been rescheduled to June 27, 28 and 29. It was originally scheduled for June 9, 10 and 13.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024 tier 1) will be conducted on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024, the commission said.

“The schedule published vide Important Notice dated 28.12.2023 stands modified accordingly. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates,” it added.

Check the revised SSC exam calendar here: