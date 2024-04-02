SSC CHSL Notification 2024 Live: Notice, application from today on ssc.gov.in

Apr 2, 2024 1:09 PM IST

The SSC recently launched its new website, ssc.gov.in, which candidates must use for applying and checking important details about the upcoming examinations. In a notice dated April 1, it said that aspirants of the CHSL 2024 must complete the one-time registration (OTR) on the new website. This means those who had completed the OTR on the old SSC website (ssc.nic.in) have to do it again on the new website before applying for SSC CHSL and the forthcoming examinations.

“Time Registration (OTR) on the new website as the old OTR will not be functional for the new website. The candidates may complete the One Time Registration (OTR) as soon as possible well in advance before publication of the Notice for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024,” it said.

Check the notice here.