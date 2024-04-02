SSC CHSL Notification 2024 Live: Notice, application from today on ssc.gov.in
SSC CHSL Notification 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will likely issue the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) today, April 2. The notification will be issued on the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the SSC CHSL tier 1 examination is May 1 and the test will be held in June-July. The commission mentioned that these dates are tentative, which means it can be changed if required....Read More
The detailed notification of SSC CHSL will show the number of vacancies for various posts, the total number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, scheme and pattern of the examination, the application process and the application fee, etc.
When released, the SSC CHSL 2024 notification and the direct link to apply will be shared here. Check the latest updates below.
SSC CHSL 2024: Age limit
As per last year's notification, candidates should be between 18-27 years as on the cut-off date to apply for SSC CHSL 2024. The cut-off date and other details will be mentioned in the notification.
How to apply for SSC CHSL 2024
- Go to ssc.gov.in.
- Open the “Apply” tab.
- Select the examination (SSC CHSL 2024).
- Log in with your credentials generated after registration. If not done yet, complete the OTR process on the commission's new website.
- After logging in, fill the application form, upload documents and make payment.
- Submit your form and save the confirmation page.
SSC CHSL 2024 notification to be released on the new website
SSC CHSL 2024 live updates: The notification for the SSC CHSL 2024 examination will be issued on the new website of the commission – ssc.gov.in. When released, the direct link to check the notice, and to register for the exam, will be shared here.
SSC CHSL 2024: Important notice on OTR
The SSC recently launched its new website, ssc.gov.in, which candidates must use for applying and checking important details about the upcoming examinations. In a notice dated April 1, it said that aspirants of the CHSL 2024 must complete the one-time registration (OTR) on the new website. This means those who had completed the OTR on the old SSC website (ssc.nic.in) have to do it again on the new website before applying for SSC CHSL and the forthcoming examinations.
“Time Registration (OTR) on the new website as the old OTR will not be functional for the new website. The candidates may complete the One Time Registration (OTR) as soon as possible well in advance before publication of the Notice for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024,” it said.
Check the notice here.
