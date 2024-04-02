 SSC CHSL 2024 Tier I notification to be out today, steps to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
SSC CHSL 2024 Tier I notification to be out today, steps to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 02, 2024 12:30 PM IST

Candidates who wish to apply for SSC CHSL 2024 can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from interested candidates who would like to apply for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (SSC CHSL 2024).

As per the SSC Tentative Calendar of Examination for the Year 2024-2025 on the official website, the detailed notification is set to be released on April 2, 2024, and the closing date for online applications is on May 1, 2024. (HT file)
The detailed notification that will give the details regarding the recruitment for various posts, vacancies in these posts, eligibility criteria, etc will be released today, April 2, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for SSC CHSL 2024 can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the SSC Tentative Calendar of Examination for the Year 2024-2025 on the official website, the detailed notification is set to be released on April 2, 2024, and the closing date for online applications is on May 1, 2024. The exam will be conducted in June-July, 2024.

Steps to follow to apply for SSC CHSL 2024

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Find the link to apply for CHSL 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page opens and candidates will be asked to fill in the required details

Pay the required application fees and submit the application form

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes

Competitive Exams
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
