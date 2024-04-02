SSC CHSL Notification 2024: Important notice issued by commission, read details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notice to inform the public about the important changes concerning the website, SSC CHSL 2024 application guidelines and more. As a part of the application process, candidates will be required to generate their One Time Registration (OTR) on the new website as the OTR on the previous website would not be functional for the new website. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

As per the notice released, SSC informed that the new website (ssc.gov.in) of the Commission has been made live and the existing website (ssc.nic.in) would continue to remain accessible to the public.

Regarding the SSC CHSL notification 2024, it was informed that the official notice for the exam would be released on the new website and accordingly candidates are expected to submit their application forms through the new website.

As a part of the application process, candidates will be required to generate their One Time Registration (OTR) on the new website as the OTR on the previous website would not be functional for the new website.

Candidates may complete the OTR as soon as possible well in advance before publication of the Notice for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024, informed the notice by the commission.

Candidates need to note that while submitting the application form on the new website, there will be an option to capture live photographs of the candidates. This is a new provision when compared to the previous version of the application submission on the earlier website where candidates were required to upload already captured images.

To capture live images, candidates are advised to use either a webcam on a computer/ laptop or an Android device can be used, mentioned the notice.

Ensure the following before capturing the live images:

Find a place with good light and a plain background.

Ensure the camera is at eye level before taking the photo.

Position yourself directly in front of the webcam and look straight ahead.

Candidates shouldn’t wear a cap, mask or glasses/spectacles while taking a live photo

