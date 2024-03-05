SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2024 registration begins, 4187 vacancies this year

SSC Delhi Police SI 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024. The registration process has also started on ssc.gov.in and the last date to apply is March 28. SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2024 registration begins(ssc,gov.in, screenshot)

After that, candidates will be given an window to make corrections to their application forms between March 30 and 31.

The computer-based examination is scheduled for May 9, 10 and 13, 2024.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2024: Vacancy details

This year, the commission is conducting the Delhi Police and CAPF SI recruitment examination for a total of 4,187 vacancies:

Delhi Police SI Male: 125 vacancies

Delhi Police SI Female: 61 vacancies

CAPF SI: 4,001 vacancies

Eligibility criteria

A. Educational qualifications

A candidate who has a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or its equivalent can apply for the recruitment process. Those who have appeared in their Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination can also apply, provided they obtain the essential qualification on or before the cutoff date: August 1, 2024.

B. Nationality

The candidate must be

A citizen of India, or A subject of Nepal, or A subject of Bhutan.

Subjects of Bhutan and Nepal must produce a certificate of eligibility issued by the government of India. Check the official notification for more details.

C. Age limit

The applicant must be in the age group of 20-25 years as on August 1, 2024, which means s/he must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1999 and not later than August 1, 2004. The upper age limit is relaxable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Application fee

The application fee of SSC Delhi Police and CAPF recruitment exam is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen categories eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the application fee.

For further details, check the notice here.