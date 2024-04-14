SSC GD Result 2024: Where, how to check Constable exam scores once released
The examination was held from February 20 to March 7 and a re-examination for students who faced technical problems was conducted on March 30.
SSC GD Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results of the recruitment examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will get the SSC GD results on the commission's new website, ssc.gov.in.
Candidates' responses, along with the SSC GD answer key (provisional), were issued earlier this month.
The results of the examination will be declared next.
SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies in the following organisations:
BSF: 6174 vacancies
CISF: 11025 vacancies
CRPF: 3337 vacancies
SSB: 635 vacancies
ITBP: 3189 vacancies
AR: 1490 vacancies
SSF: 296 vacancies
When released, candidates can check the Constable GD result using these steps:
How to check SSC GD result 2024
- Visit the commission's official website at ssc.gov.in.
- Open the results tab.
- Open the Constable GD examination result PDF.
- Check your selection status using the roll number.
Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages of the selection process.
Detailed information of PET, PST, medical exam and document verification will be mentioned in the result notice of the computer examination, and subsequent notifications to be released later. Candidates should visit the commission's website on a regular basis to stay updated with all the latest developments.
