SSC GD answer key 2024 live Updates: Answer Key awaited, candidates can check latest updates here
The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 soon as per past trends. The answer key for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. when released....Read More
The objection window will open once the answer key is released. Those candidates who want to raise objections can do it within the stipulated time given on the notice by paying an amount as processing fee.
Notably, SSC GD 2024 has been conducted for 26,146 vacancies, of which 6,174 vacancies are for the BSF, 11,025 for the CISF, 3,337 for the CRPF, 635 for the SSB, 3,189 for the ITBP, 1,490 are for the AR and 296 are for the SSF.
SSC GD answer key 2024: When was exam held?
The SSC GD written examination was conducted from February 20 to March 7, following which the re-exam was conducted on March 30, 2024.
SSC GD answer key 2024: Website to check
The SSC GD Answer Key 2024 will be released on the official website ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD answer key 2024: Here are the steps to download answer key
When released, the SSC GD answer key 2024 can be downloaded with the following steps:
- Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on answer key tab.
- Click on SSC Constable GD answer key link.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC GD answer key 2024: Objection window after answer key
SSC GD answer key 2024: Answer key past trends
According to past trends, the tentative answer keys of this examination are released after around five days of the examination.
SSC GD answer key 2024: Number of vacancies
