SSC GD answer key 2024 live Updates: Answer Key awaited, candidates can check latest updates here

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 soon as per past trends. The answer key for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. when released.

The objection window will open once the answer key is released. Those candidates who want to raise objections can do it within the stipulated time given on the notice by paying an amount as processing fee.

Notably, SSC GD 2024 has been conducted for 26,146 vacancies, of which 6,174 vacancies are for the BSF, 11,025 for the CISF, 3,337 for the CRPF, 635 for the SSB, 3,189 for the ITBP, 1,490 are for the AR and 296 are for the SSF.

