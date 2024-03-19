SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live: Constable answer key soon, how to raise objections
SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release answer keys of the Constable GD examination on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The computer-based examination (CBE) for Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination was held from February 14 to March 7. The tentative answer keys are expected next. Candidates can check SSC GD answer keys inside the commission's website's 'Answer Key' tab.
Through SSC GD 2024, a total of 26,146 vacancies will be filled in various user organisations. These are:
BSF: 6,174 vacancies
CISF: 11,025
CRPF: 3,337
SSB: 635
ITBP: 3,189
AR: 1,490
SSF: 296.
After releasing the answer keys, the commission will invite objections from the candidates. Objections will be reviewed, and the final answer key and results will be prepared. Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination can appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds in the upcoming stages.
SSC GD answer key 2024: Physical tests to be conducted by CAPFs
Based on the performance in the computer-based examination, candidates will be shortlisted for PST/ PET, which will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. Shortlisted candidates will go through biometric verification before this round.
SSC GD 2024 answer key: How to raise objections
After releasing the tentative answer key, the commission will provide a window to raise objections. Candidates should go through the answer keys. Objections, if required, should be submitted online through the commission's website. They must also pay a fee of ₹100 for each question.
“Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final,” the commission said.
SSC GD answer key 2024 to be released on ssc.gov.in
The tentative answer key of the Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (SSC GD 2024) will be released on the new website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.gov.in.