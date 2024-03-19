SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live: Constable answer key soon, how to raise objections

SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release answer keys of the Constable GD examination on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The computer-based examination (CBE) for Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination was held from February 14 to March 7. The tentative answer keys are expected next. Candidates can check SSC GD answer keys inside the commission's website's ‘Answer Key’ tab....Read More

Through SSC GD 2024, a total of 26,146 vacancies will be filled in various user organisations. These are:

BSF: 6,174 vacancies

CISF: 11,025

CRPF: 3,337

SSB: 635

ITBP: 3,189

AR: 1,490

SSF: 296.

After releasing the answer keys, the commission will invite objections from the candidates. Objections will be reviewed, and the final answer key and results will be prepared. Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination can appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds in the upcoming stages.

