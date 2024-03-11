 SSC GD 2024 Answer Key: Direct link to check it when released | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
SSC GD 2024 Answer Key: Direct link to check it when released

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 11, 2024 03:57 PM IST

SSC GD Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release answer keys of the recruitment examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will get the SSC GD answer keys on the new website of the commission, ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD answer key 2024 awaited(Shutterstock)
The examination was held from February 20 to March 7 and provisional answer keys will be released next.

SSC GD answer key 2024: Link to download it when released

SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies in the following organisations:

BSF: 6174 vacancies

CISF: 11025 vacancies

CRPF: 3337 vacancies

SSB: 635 vacancies

ITBP: 3189 vacancies

AR: 1490 vacancies

SSF: 296 vacancies

The minimum educational qualification required for SSC Constable GD is Class 10 pass and the age limit is 18-23 years.

Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.

Detailed information of PET, PST, medical exam and document verification will be mentioned in the result notice of the computer examination, and subsequent notifications to be released later. Candidates should visit the commission's website on a regular basis to stay updated with all the latest developments.

Exam and College Guide
