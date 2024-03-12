SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live: Constable answer keys awaited, link to download it

SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release soon answer keys of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 recruitment examination. The tentative answer keys of SSC GD 2024 will be available on the ‘Answer Key’ tab of the commission's new website, ssc.gov.in. As seen in the past, the tentative answer keys of this examination are released after around five days of the examination. This time, the written test took place from February 20 to March 7, and therefore, answer keys are expected soon. ...Read More

Direct link to download SSC GD Constable answer key when released

SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies, of which 6,174 vacancies are for the BSF, 11,025 for the CISF, 3,337 for the CRPF, 635 for the SSB, 3,189 for the IATBP, 1,490 are for the AR and 296 are for the SSF.

Candidates who qualify in the computer-based test will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.

