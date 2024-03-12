SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live: Constable answer keys awaited, link to download it
SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release soon answer keys of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 recruitment examination. The tentative answer keys of SSC GD 2024 will be available on the ‘Answer Key’ tab of the commission's new website, ssc.gov.in. As seen in the past, the tentative answer keys of this examination are released after around five days of the examination. This time, the written test took place from February 20 to March 7, and therefore, answer keys are expected soon. ...Read More
Direct link to download SSC GD Constable answer key when released
SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies, of which 6,174 vacancies are for the BSF, 11,025 for the CISF, 3,337 for the CRPF, 635 for the SSB, 3,189 for the IATBP, 1,490 are for the AR and 296 are for the SSF.
Candidates who qualify in the computer-based test will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on SSC GD 2024, including the answer key.
SSC GD Constable answer key 2024: Instructions on raising objections
Candidates should go through the answer keys carefully. If there is any error, or candidates have objections, they can submit online representations within the stipulated time limit. A fee of ₹100 will be applicable for each question.
“Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final,” the commission said.
SSC GD answer key 2024: Exam ended on March 7
The computer-based test (CBT) of SSC GD 2024 ended on March 7, and the tentative answer keys will be released next.
Usually, it is published after five days since the last date of the examination.
SSC GD answer key to be published on the commission's new website
Recently, the SSC launched a new website – ssc.gov.in. Answer keys and all other updates related to the Constable examination will be published on it. Candidates should check it instead of the old website (ssc.nic.in).